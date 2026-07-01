Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 7% sales growth in June 2026, reaches over 2 lakh units in H1 FY27

Toyota Kirloskar Motor ended June 2026 with higher sales than a year earlier, supported by steady demand in both the domestic and export markets. The company sold 31,016 units during the month, up 7 per cent from 28,869 units in June 2025. Of the latest total, 28,441 units came from the domestic market, and 2,575 units were exported.

June sales rise on stronger local demand

The June performance was driven mainly by the Indian market, where Toyota recorded 28,441 units. That was an 8 per cent increase over 26,453 units in June 2025. Exports also contributed to the monthly rise, with shipments climbing to 2,575 units from 2,416 units a year earlier, marking 7 per cent growth.

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The combined result pushed Toyota’s total sales for the month above the previous year’s level. While the gains were not dramatic, they show that the brand has maintained momentum in a market that continues to be competitive across segments.

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Half-year numbers show stronger momentum

Toyota’s calendar-year performance from January to June 2026 tells a clearer story of growth. During the six-month period, the company sold 2,01,338 units in total, compared with 1,74,890 units in the same period of 2025. This represents a year-on-year increase of 15 per cent.

Domestic sales during the first half of 2026 stood at 1,85,666 units, up 15 per cent from 1,61,531 units in the corresponding period last year. Exports grew even faster, rising 17 per cent to 15,672 units from 13,359 units.

The numbers indicate that Toyota has managed to build on a stable domestic base while also strengthening its overseas business. That mix has helped the company cross the 2 lakh-unit mark in the first six months

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of the year.

Toyota points to market momentum

Commenting on the results, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are encouraged with the positive sales performance in the month of June driven by continued market momentum and a clear focus on customer-centricity.

Our focus remains on enhancing market presence through high-quality products, value-added services and offering peace of mind, serving as key drivers of growth in the coming months."

The company’s remarks suggest that it expects product updates and service-led customer support to remain important parts of its growth plan in the months ahead.

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