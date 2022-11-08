HT Auto
Home Auto News Thousands Of Old Vehicles Impounded In Delhi So Far This Year: Data

Thousands of old vehicles impounded in Delhi so far this year: Data

A total of 23,212 vehicles were found plying without a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) in 2022-23.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 10:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of vehicles plying on a Delhi road used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of vehicles plying on a Delhi road used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of vehicles plying on a Delhi road used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of vehicles plying on a Delhi road used for representational purpose only

In a major crackdown on old and polluting vehicles plying on the roads of the national capital, the city government has impounded more than 8,400 vehicles so far this year, which is an increase of almost 188% from last year, as per official data. As per a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years respectively is banned in Delhi, and the vehicles violating this order will be impounded.

As the Delhi transport department has launched a major crackdown on such vehicles plying in the city, 8,444 old vehicles were impounded in 2022-23, as per official data. The number in 2021-22 stood at 2,931 units. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
Yobykes Yo Drift
₹51,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apachertr310 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apachertr310
312 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
124 cc
₹79,581 - 93,758 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Is your vehicle turning the air toxic?

The data also stated that 23,212 vehicles were found plying without a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) in 2022-23 as opposed to 29,570 vehicles in 2021-22. A total of 60,36,207 PUCCs were issued in 2022-23 as against 42,25,946 in 2021-22, the data showed.

The Delhi government has also been taking various other measures to crackdown on pollution levels in the city. The government has decided to continue with a ban on plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers in the national capital till November 13, under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Graded Plan is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Moreover, 500 additional buses will run in the capital under the "Paryavaran Bus Sewa" campaign to bolster public transport.

It had also banned construction work in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines in Delhi-NCR. The capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. It was 381 on Saturday.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi traffic
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Thousands of old vehicles impounded in Delhi so far this year: Data
Thousands of old vehicles impounded in Delhi so far this year: Data
Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of global debut next week
Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of global debut next week
Driving to work in Delhi? Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars continue
Driving to work in Delhi? Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars continue
As Elon Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla salary goes to trial
As Elon Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla salary goes to trial
Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2
Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city