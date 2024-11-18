Telangana govt exempts EVs from road tax, registration fees, benefits available till December 2026

Telangana government on Sunday announced a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles (EV). These benefits will be available for the EV buyers in the state who purchase and register their electric vehicles in Telangana. The state government also announced that these benefits will be available for the initial period of two years up to 31st December 2026. This move comes right ahead of the announcement of the new EV policy, which the state government will announce today (18th November).

Announcing this move, Telangana's Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that it is a part of the strategy aimed at making Hyderabad pollution-free. Under this scheme, the Telangana government has decided to provide electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial passenger vehicles such as taxis, private cars, electric three-seater auto-rickshaws, electric light goods carriers including three-wheeled goods vehicles, electric tractors and electric buses 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees. This move is expected to boost sales of electric vehicles in the state, hopes the government.

In respect of electric buses, the exemption will apply for the entire life of the electric vehicles operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation only, and the buses owned by any industry to transport their employees exclusively and that are not used for commercial purposes, purchased and registered in Telangana for the initial period of two years up December 31, 2026, irrespective of the number of vehicles registered, the official statement by the state government said.

The Telangana EV policy will be in force for two years initially and the exemption of EV registration fee and road tax is a key part of that. Under this EV policy, steps will be taken to ensure that Hyderabad does not meet the same fate as New Delhi. Expect the EV policy to focus not only on demand generation through tax waiver, but also by providing incentives to the customers. Besides that, the electric vehicle charging stations and infrastructure developers are also expected to see some moves by the government to bolster the EV industry.

