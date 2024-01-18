Ola Electric has rolled out new features with latest Move OS4. Here’s what’s new

Published Jan 18, 2024

Ola Electric has introduced the Move OS4 OTA update on its S1 electric scooter range bringing a host of new features and subtle upgrades to the UX

Marking a major update with the Move OS4 is the introduction of Ola Maps, which has been developed in-house 

The new Ola Maps promise to offer quicker rerouting and more accurate locations

Riders can also push locations from their phone to the scooter via Bluetooth on Ola Maps

MoveOS4 adds rider aids Hill Descent Control and Cruise Control to Eco mode. It also gets improved charging time prediction

There’s also AI-based turn indicator operation, favourite’s only calling selection and access to the ‘Moods’ feature

Ola has introduced the Concert mode with Move OS4 allowing multiple S1 scooters to play the same song at the same time

The Move OS4 also enables geofencing and timefencing allowing users to define specific operating areas and timeframes on the e-scooter

The app also gets a Dark Mode while there's now anti-theft alert for Ola users 
