This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports

Alpine Alpenglow is a single-seater vehicle with the driver's position located centrally between dual waterdrop-shaped hydrogen tanks.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 18:58 PM
Alpine Alpenglow futuristic hypercar concept
Alpine Alpenglow futuristic hypercar concept
Alpine Alpenglow futuristic hypercar concept
Alpine Alpenglow futuristic hypercar concept

Alpine has taken covers off of its futuristic hypercar concept which draws inspiration from motorsports and gets a hydrogen internal combustion engine. Though the concept car isn't intended for production, it will serve as a roadmap for the brand's future models for both the road and the racetrack. The Alpine Alpenglow will make its public debut at the Paris Motor Show, together with the A110 R.

The concept vehicle looks like an endurance racer inspired from a science fiction movie or a video game. The concept car's name Alpenglow has been derived from the reddish glow over the mountains just before sunrise. The body of the hydrogen concept is sculpted and aerodynamic, created by two interlocking triangles resembling a wingsuit. 

(Also read | BMW begins in-house production of fuel cells for BMW iX5 Hydrogen

One of the highlights of the vehicle is the lighting signature with futuristic lighting streams on both ends. The front lights are red symbolizing a comet entering the atmosphere. The blue rear lights hint at the hydrogen powertrain of the concept car. 

Alpenglow is a single-seater vehicle with the driver's position located centrally between dual waterdrop-shaped, two 700-bar cylindrical hydrogen tanks. The helmet-style cockpit is transparent. The exterior has snowflake-shaped rims while the pedals, the paddles, the engine cover, and the prism-shaped ignition key are all visible through the transparent cockpit. 

The steering wheel is designed after LPM1 and F1 racecars, with two integrated dials and an “overtake" button. The colors and materials used in the hydrogen concept car borrow inspiration from natural elements and states and are also symbolic of things to come. Thus, some of the features presented on the concept car will be incorporated in toned-down version in upcoming production models and racing cars of Alpine.

The first of those models will most likely be Alpine’s entry in the LMDh category, coming with a similar shape, aero, and lighting units.

 

 

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 17:57 PM IST
TAGS: hydrogen car
