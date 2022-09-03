BMW begins in-house production of fuel cells for BMW iX5 Hydrogen

BMW shared that it sources the individual fuel cells needed for producing the BMW iX5 Hydrogen from the Toyota Motor Corporation.

BMW announced that it will manufacture the fuel cell system for BMW iX5 Hydrogen cars at its competence centre for hydrogen in Munich. The BMW iX Hydrogen will enter service around the world by end of this year for test and demonstration purposes. BMW stated that the combination of fuel cells and the high-performance battery will create a drive system that will push the brand's portfolio towards zero-emission mobility.

The fuel cell system that BMW will produce is one of the core elements of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen. It generates a high continuous output of 170 hp. This system gets paired with an electric motor that features a fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology and a high-performance battery purpose that has been developed for this vehicle which delivers a power output of 374 hp. BMW shared that it sources the individual fuel cells needed for producing the BMW iX5 Hydrogen from the Toyota Motor Corporation.

Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse said hydrogen is one of the key elements that will help in climate neutrality. “By commencing small-scale production of fuel cells today, we are demonstrating the technical maturity of this type of drive system and underscoring its potential for the future," added Zipse. Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development Frank Weber added that the team has managed to more than double the fuel cell’s continuous output in the second-generation fuel cell in the BMW iX5 Hydrogen along with decreasing the weight and size.

Earlier this year it was reported that the BMW iX Hydrogen entered the final phase of winter testing at BMW's testing centre located in Arjeplog, northern Sweden. The hydrogen the car uses as an energy source is stored in two 700-bar tanks made of carbon fibre-reinforcement plastic.

