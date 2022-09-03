HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw Begins In House Production Of Fuel Cells For Bmw Ix5 Hydrogen

BMW begins in-house production of fuel cells for BMW iX5 Hydrogen

BMW shared that it sources the individual fuel cells needed for producing the BMW iX5 Hydrogen from the Toyota Motor Corporation.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2022, 17:53 PM
The fuel cell system that BMW will produce is one of the core elements of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen.
The fuel cell system that BMW will produce is one of the core elements of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen.
The fuel cell system that BMW will produce is one of the core elements of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen.
The fuel cell system that BMW will produce is one of the core elements of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen.

BMW announced that it will manufacture the fuel cell system for BMW iX5 Hydrogen cars at its competence centre for hydrogen in Munich. The BMW iX Hydrogen will enter service around the world by end of this year for test and demonstration purposes. BMW stated that the combination of fuel cells and the high-performance battery will create a drive system that will push the brand's portfolio towards zero-emission mobility.

The fuel cell system that BMW will produce is one of the core elements of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen. It generates a high continuous output of 170 hp. This system gets paired with an electric motor that features a fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology and a high-performance battery purpose that has been developed for this vehicle which delivers a power output of 374 hp. BMW shared that it sources the individual fuel cells needed for producing the BMW iX5 Hydrogen from the Toyota Motor Corporation.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.82 kmpl
₹65.1 - 71.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹93 Lakhs - 1.74 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | BMW to get new infotainment screen for its hybrid cars from this tech company )

Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse said hydrogen is one of the key elements that will help in climate neutrality. “By commencing small-scale production of fuel cells today, we are demonstrating the technical maturity of this type of drive system and underscoring its potential for the future," added Zipse. Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development Frank Weber added that the team has managed to more than double the fuel cell’s continuous output in the second-generation fuel cell in the BMW iX5 Hydrogen along with decreasing the weight and size.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | BMW launches X7 40i M Sport ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ at 1.2 crore )

Earlier this year it was reported that the BMW iX Hydrogen entered the final phase of winter testing at BMW's testing centre located in Arjeplog, northern Sweden. The hydrogen the car uses as an energy source is stored in two 700-bar tanks made of carbon fibre-reinforcement plastic.

 

 

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2022, 17:53 PM IST
TAGS: BMW iX Hydrogen BMW Toyota
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
The Ola S1 electric scooter 
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

KTM Duke motorcycles updated with new colour options
KTM Duke motorcycles updated with new colour options
2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variant-wise feature list
2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variant-wise feature list
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola
2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic drive review: Rugged SUV goes under the knife
2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic drive review: Rugged SUV goes under the knife
KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Price, specs, looks and features compared
KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Price, specs, looks and features compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city