BMW launches X7 40i M Sport ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ at ₹1.2 Crore

BMW India has announced the launch of ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ for their X7 SUV, the new exclusive trim will be offered only with the 40i M Sport variant. It has been priced at ₹1.2 Crores (ex-showroom) and BMW will only bring 10 units of the X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition to India. Before this, the German manufacturer had launched the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of 6 Series and M4 Competition Coupe. Both of them were brought to India in limited numbers.

The ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ has been introduced to celebrate 50 years of BMW's M division which is a sub-brand that handles all the performance-oriented vehicles from BMW.

The ‘X’ range from BMW consists of SUVs and Coupe SUVs. The X7 is the flagship SUV from BMW. The sheer size of the X7 turns a lot of heads on the road. When the X7 was first introduced, the massive kidney grille in the front was controversial but now slowly the look has grown on people slowly. BMW is already working on a facelift of the X7.

BMW X7 50 Jahre M Edition can hit 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

The SUV is offered with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder engine that has been twin-turbocharged. It produces 340 hp of max power and 450 Nm of peak torque. The X7 can hit 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with three modes, comfort-oriented, sports-focused, or track optimized. The driver can also change individual parameters of the engine, suspension, steering wheel, chassis, traction control and braking. There are three pre-defined driving modes namely, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus.

For safety, the BMW X7 comes with six airbags, an electric parking brake with auto hold, Dynamic Stability Control, side-impact protection, crash sensor, Cornering Brake Control and Attentiveness Assistance. There is also a surround-view camera, parking assist plus and a reversing assistant on offer.

