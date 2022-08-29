BMW to get new infotainment screen for its hybrid cars from this tech company

L&T Technology Services won a five-year contract from the German auto giant to supply infotainment consoles for hybrid vehicles from BMW.

Global tech giant L&T Technology Services will supply BMW with infotainment consoles for its hybrid cars. The tech company made the announcement on Monday that it has won a five-year contract with BMW Group to provide high end engineering services. The L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), which won the contract, is part of Larsen and Toubro. The tech company said that the deal is worth ‘multi-million dollars’.

LTTS has domain expertise in transportation technologies. Its engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management. Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services, said, “This latest deal win is a testament to LTTS’ long-standing expertise in the automotive engineering services domain. Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new age digital technologies."

"We are delighted to strengthen our existing engagement with BMW Group and are fully committed to deploying our digital engineering capabilities and assist with the launch of their new family of hybrid vehicles," Sinha added. LTTS has a centre to provide engineering and research and development services for BMW Group’s suite of infotainment consoles and its hybrid electric vehicles. Its proximity to BMW campus is expected to help LTTS engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real-time.

Headquartered in India, the L&T has more than 21,000 employees spread across 19 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 89 innovation labs.

