Tata Motors to supply 25,000 XPRES–T EVs for Uber India's premium category fleet

Tata Motors has signed an MoU with Uber India to supply 25,000 XPRES-T electric vehicles to be inducted in the latter's premium category fleet. The delivery of these vehicles to Uber will begin in a phased manner, starting this month. The partnership is aligned towards creating a green environment and will help in electrifying Uber's fleet in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2023, 14:46 PM
Tata Motors has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the country's automotive market and has already rolled out over 50,000 Tata EVs from the plant to date in the personal and fleet segment. Furthermore, Uber has also committed to making 100% of its rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micro-mobility by 2040.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: Five things to know

Tata Motors' ‘XPRES’ brand was launched in July 2021 exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The electric sedan comes with two range options – 315km and 277km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The batteries come with 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh power and be charged from 0- 80% in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

The electric sedan comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard safety features across variants. The vehicle gets premium interiors with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior while the exterior gives it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Last year in December, Tata Motors entered a partnership to supply 5,000 XPRES-T EVs to Everest Fleet. Through such partnerships, the company believes that it is successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in the country.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2023, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: Uber Tata Motors Tata
