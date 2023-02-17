HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Tata Harrier And Safari Bookings Open: 5 Things To Know

2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know

Tata Motors entered the mid-size SUV segment with the Harrier and it was an instant hit for the homegrown manufacturer. This was primarily because of its butch design language and its ride quality. The SUV did have some niggles when it was first launched but the manufacturer updated the SUV and most of them were solved. Then the brand launched the Safari, the elder sibling of the Harrier. At first, it faced some criticism because of its name but eventually, that was also settled.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 13:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.

Now, Tata Motors has announced that the Harrier and the Safari will be getting updated. These are the updates that were first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and now they are making their way to the production-spec version of the SUVs. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Harrier and Safari.

2023 Harrier and Safari: ADAS

The SUVs will now come with Advanced Driver Aids System. So, there will be features like Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Door Open Alert, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv Ev Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

2023 Harrier and Safari: New infotainment system

A look at the new infotainment system on Tata Safari and Harrier.
A look at the new infotainment system on Tata Safari and Harrier.
A look at the new infotainment system on Tata Safari and Harrier.
A look at the new infotainment system on Tata Safari and Harrier.

One of the most criticized parts of Tata's vehicles is the infotainment system. It used to be laggy and behind when compared to the infotainment systems of the rivals. However, this might change with the new infotainment system that will debut on the Harrier and Safari.

The new unit measures 26.03 cm in size and runs on a new user interface. The UI is divided into different tiles so it can show different things at once. The infotainment system also supports Android Auto, voice commands, Apple CarPlay and comes connected to a JBL speaker system.

2023 Harrier and Safari: New instrument cluster

New TFT instrument cluster that will come on Safari and Harrier.
New TFT instrument cluster that will come on Safari and Harrier.
New TFT instrument cluster that will come on Safari and Harrier.
New TFT instrument cluster that will come on Safari and Harrier.

Till now, the Harrier and Safari were equipped with a TFT screen with an analogue speedometer. Now, it will be replaced by an all-new TFT screen that measures 17.78 cm. The screen will show a lot of information which includes navigation directions and a compass as well.

2023 Harrier and Safari: Looks

In terms of looks, the 2023 Harrier and Safari look identical to the outgoing ones. There are some subtle little changes though. For instance, there is a new Red Dark Edition that was showcased at the Auto Expo. It gets red accents on the existing Dark Edition. The same Red Dark Edition is expected to make its way to the Safari as well.

Also Read : Tata launches BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other cars

2023 Harrier and Safari: Updated Engine

While the engine on both SUVs stays the same, it has been made BS6 Stage II compliant. So, it now gets OBD2 onboard diagnostics. The engine is still a 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Harrier Safari
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Tata Harrier to feature ADAS now!
Tata Harrier to feature ADAS now!
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery, range and prices compared
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery, range and prices compared
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
New BMW X5 comes with illuminated kidney grille
New BMW X5 comes with illuminated kidney grille
Nissan EVs to power evacuation centres in Japan in case of natural disasters
Nissan EVs to power evacuation centres in Japan in case of natural disasters

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city