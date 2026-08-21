Tata Motors to hike car and SUV prices by up to 25,000 from September 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has announced a price hike of up to ₹25,000 across its car and SUV range in India. The revised prices will come into effect from September 1, 2026, and will apply to both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs).

The company said the price increase is being introduced to partially offset rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. Tata Motors added that it continues to absorb a significant portion of the cost increases, with the remaining impact being passed on to customers.

The extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and variant. Tata Motors has not yet disclosed the revised prices for individual models, with more details expected closer to the effective date.

Tata Motors faces rising cost pressures

The price hike comes at a time when the Indian passenger vehicle industry is dealing with elevated commodity and input costs. Tata Motors has previously indicated that commodity-related cost pressures are likely to remain a challenge during the July-September quarter.

The company's latest financial performance also highlighted the pressure on margins. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net profit of ₹775 crore for the April-June quarter, down sharply from ₹3,924 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read : Tata Motors offers festive benefits of up to ₹2.25 lakh on ICE and EVs

Tata Motors currently offering festive benefits

The September price hike is also being announced while Tata Motors is offering festive benefits on its passenger vehicle range during August. The company is offering benefits across both ICE and EV models as it looks to capitalise on the start of the festive buying season.

On its ICE portfolio, models such as the Altroz, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari are available with various offers. The benefits can include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, loyalty rewards and corporate offers, although the exact deal can vary depending on the market, dealership and available inventory.

The company's EV portfolio is also being supported by festive offers. The Nexon EV and Curvv EV are among the models receiving benefits, while Tata's larger electric SUV, the Harrier EV, is also being offered with promotional benefits at select dealerships.

Tata Motors has additionally introduced special editions of some of its SUVs and cars as part of its festive strategy, including the Sierra Jubilee Edition, Nexon Camo Edition and Punch HBX Edition.

With the price increase scheduled for September 1, buyers planning to purchase a Tata car or SUV could potentially benefit from the current festive offers before the new prices take effect. However, the final savings and revised ex-showroom prices will depend on the model, variant, dealership and applicable offers.

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