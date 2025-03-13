Tata Motors enters Sri Lankan market with Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Tiago EV

Tata Motors has announced that they are entering Sri Lankan market. They have chosen Dimo as sole authorized distributor for Tata Motors in Sri Lanka. Tata is launching the Punch, Nexon and Curvv along with Tiago EV in the country. Both companies also took this opportunity to showcase Tata Motors’ strong EV portfolio with an exclusive preview of the Punch EV, Nexon EV and the Curvv EV.