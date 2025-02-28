Is this Kia’s answer to the Tata Punch EV? Check out the new EV2 concept

Kia dropped the curtains off its new small electric SUV concept designed for urban customers at its EV Day
The new Kia EV2 concept promises connected tech, a spacious cabin and configurable interior, and more for an active urban lifestyle
The Kia EV2 will be the brand’s most accessible EV when it enters production and will take on several subcompact offerings
The Kia EV2 concept gets vertical LED DRLs with a tallboy stance to maximise space. The black bumpers add a rugged look
The rear doors are mounted on the C-pillar and will open in the opposite direction on the concept
The Kia EV2 concept is loaded on tech with V2L capability, OTA updates, and even a message window that displays texts
The Kia EV2 concept will enter production in 2026, with sales set to begin in Europe first and the US in 2027
Should the Kia EV2 make its way to India, the electric SUV will compete against the Tata Punch EV
That said, Kia is gearing up to introduce the Syros EV in India at a later date