Steelbird Tornado helmet series launched at 1,959. Check details

Steelbird Helmets has launched the Tornado helmet series that conforms to both Indian (ISI) and international (DOT) standards. The Tornado is priced at ₹1,959 and comes in the entry-to-mid range of commuter helmets.

The helmet is available in four sizes—S (560mm), M (580mm), L (600mm), and XL (620mm)

The helmet is available in four sizes—S (560mm), M (580mm), L (600mm), and XL (620mm)—encompassing a wide range of fit needs. It uses a micro-metric buckle that adheres to European fastening standards, a feature increasingly common in helmets priced for the mass market.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 1950 cc 1950 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG eHS 16.6 kWh 16.6 kWh 52 km 52 km ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The Tornado features a high-impact ABS shell designed to withstand crashes and protect the rider’s head in the event of a collision. Internally, the helmet includes multi-layer, high-density EPS foam for shock absorption, with fiberglass reinforcement—a material required for DOT compliance and used in most of Steelbird’s DOT-rated offerings.

Also Read : Steelbird hits 87 lakh helmet sales in FY25, plans to cross 1 crore in FY26

The helmet also includes reflective elements, such as a rear spoiler and interior padding, to improve rider visibility at night. A blackout edition, in which all elements—chin strap, interior, buckle, and reflector—are finished in black, has also been introduced.

Tornado’s dual-visor system is designed to handle variable lighting conditions. Riders can use a built-in sun visor during the day, with a smoke-tinted outer visor that can be swapped using a quick-release mechanism.

One key update is the redesigned chin strap exit from the center of the cheek pad. This is meant to offer more ear space, which might enhance comfort when wearing it for long periods or with Bluetooth products.

The inside of the helmet comes equipped with a removable and washable breathable liner, a common feature in most commuter-oriented helmets to deal with hygiene and long-term wear issues.

Steelbird Helmet sales milestone

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd, India's largest two-wheeler safety gear manufacturer, clocked 87 lakh units of helmet sales in FY 2024-25, up from the previous fiscal year's 80 lakh units.

Key to this growth has been the company’s continued investment in production infrastructure. The company stated that the Steelbird’s Baddi facility now incorporates robotic systems for visors, automated painting, and expanded assembly lines. These improvements have brought daily production to nearly 50,000 units.

Also Read : Steelbird Hi-Tech preps 20 new helmets for India, aims to expand export base

Besides helmets, Steelbird also introduced a wider line of riding accessories like gloves, goggles, and rainwear, signaling the transition to a more lifestyle positioning. It is also increasing its retail network with more than 200 exclusive Rider Shops in India. The company aims to scale up this number considerably in the next few years to reach 1,000 standalone shops.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: