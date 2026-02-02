Royal Enfield Records 14% YoY Growth in January 2026, crosses 1 Million sales

Royal Enfield reported total motorcycle sales of 1,04,322 units in January 2026, marking a year on year growth of 14 per cent compared to 91,132 units sold in the same month last year. With this performance, the company has crossed the 1 million sales milestone for the current financial year in just 10 months.

According to the data shared, domestic sales stood at 93,781 units in January 2026, up from 81,052 units in January 2025. This translates to a 16 per cent increase in domestic volumes on a monthly basis. Export volumes for the month were recorded at 10,541 units, registering a 5 per cent growth over the 10,080 units shipped in January last year.

On a year to date basis, Royal Enfield’s total sales reached 10,25,420 units, compared to 8,18,209 units during the same period in the previous financial year. This represents a 25 per cent growth overall. Domestic YTD sales grew by 25 per cent to 9,15,689 units, while exports rose by 30 per cent to 1,09,731 units, indicating steady traction in international markets as well.

January 2026 also marked the fourth consecutive month of double-digit growth for the brand. The company highlighted expanding demand across its portfolio as one of the contributors to the sustained volume growth during the current financial year.

On the product and brand front, Royal Enfield introduced the updated Goan Classic 350 for 2026. The model receives rider-focused updates such as an assist and slipper clutch and a USB Type C fast charging port, while continuing with the 349cc single cylinder engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. The motorcycle is priced between ₹2.19 lakh and ₹2.22 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the colour option.

The company also expanded its engagement initiatives during the month. Royal Enfield partnered with Krafton India to feature the Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 as rideable motorcycles in the BGMI gaming platform. In addition, it launched its first Gymkhana facility in Bengaluru, offering structured riding skill modules in a controlled environment.

