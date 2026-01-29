Royal Enfield announces Moroccan Odyssey 2026 global riding expedition

Royal Enfield has announced a new global riding expedition called the Moroccan Odyssey 2026. The 12-day ride will run from March 27 to April 4, 2026, covering close to 2,000 kilometres across Morocco, from the High Atlas mountains to the Atlantic coast.

The expedition will be undertaken on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and will begin in Marrakech. From there, the route climbs the Tizi n’Tichka Pass in the High Atlas range before heading to Ouarzazate. Riders will then travel into the Sahara, crossing the Erg Chebbi dunes near Merzouga. The journey continues north through the Middle Atlas region, passing forested plateaus before reaching the city of Fes.

After Fes, the route moves through Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains and concludes in Rabat, where the ride ends at Morocco’s Atlantic coastline.

Royal Enfield positions the Moroccan Odyssey as a global extension of its long-running marquee rides, such as the Himalayan Odyssey and One Ride, forming a part of its international community-led riding initiatives. The company is marking 125 years of its existence in 2026, with the Morocco expedition being one of the headline experiences planned as part of this milestone.

Interested riders can sign up for the Morrocca Odyssey via the Royal Enfield website.

