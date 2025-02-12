5 new things about Icon Edition of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield has unveiled Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
It is finished in 3-tone colorway of race-inspired graphics and is fitted with unique special parts to match the custom build, including gold contrast cut rims, and blue colour shock springs.
A red seat with an integrated logo and bar-end mirrors further adds to its style quotient.
Each motorcycle will come paired with a Slabtown Intercept RE jacket from the collaboration, designed by ICON.
The exclusive jacket is constructed of suede and textile, adorned with leather appliques and embroidery, adding to the collector’s appeal.
A total of 100 units will be made, out of which just 25 units will make their way to India.
There are also few accessories that the Icon Edition comes equipped with from the factory itself.
The motorcycle is priced at ₹4.25 lakh ex-showroom.
The Shotgun 650 Icon Edition is a collector's item.
There are no mechanical changes to the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition.