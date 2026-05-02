Royal Enfield clocks 1.13 lakh sales in April 2026, up 31% YoY

Royal Enfield has kicked off FY2026-27 on a strong note, registering total sales of 1,13,164 motorcycles in April 2026, marking a healthy 31% year-on-year growth compared to 86,559 units sold in April last year.

The growth was largely driven by robust domestic demand, with sales in India rising 37% to 1,04,129 units. However, exports saw a decline of 14%, dropping to 9,035 units from 10,557 units in the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, said the company has entered the new financial year with strong momentum. He also highlighted that April was a milestone month, as the brand made its entry into electric mobility with the launch of the Flying Flea C6, which has received an encouraging initial response.

The Flying Flea C6, the first product under Royal Enfield’s new City+ electric sub-brand, was launched at ₹2.79 lakh ex-showroom, with an alternative Battery-as-a-Service option priced at ₹1.99 lakh. The model is currently available at its first dedicated outlet in Bengaluru, with a phased rollout planned across other cities.

Beyond sales, Royal Enfield also strengthened its brand positioning globally. The company was ranked as the third strongest automobile brand in the world by Brand Finance, underlining its growing international presence and consumer trust.

On the product front, the brand expanded its Hunter 350 lineup with a new Base Premium variant in Tarmac Black, alongside fresh colour options including Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White. These updates aim to further boost the model’s appeal in urban markets.

In the adventure segment, the Himalayan 450 continues to perform strongly, emerging as the best-selling adventure motorcycle in its class in India and Brazil. The model has also recorded over 53% annual growth in international markets, with global volumes crossing 38,000 units this year.

Royal Enfield also announced a new experiential initiative, the Himalayan Base Camp – Ladakh Edition, scheduled to be held from September 4 to 6, 2026. The event is designed as an immersive platform for riders and adventure enthusiasts across disciplines.

Additionally, the company expanded its lifestyle and collectables portfolio with the launch of a Heritage Collection and new colour options for its Classic 500 scale models, further tapping into its legacy-driven brand appeal.

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