5 most affordable scramblers that you can buy under 3 lakh in India

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is the most affordable scrambler in India at ₹2.08 lakh
Its 443 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine makes 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque
The Yezdi Scrambler from Classic Legends is priced from ₹2.12 lakh
Its 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine makes 29.3 bhp and 28.2 Nm of torque
The Honda CB350RS is an affordable scrambler motorcycle priced at ₹2.15 lakh
The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC was recently launched in India at ₹2.94 lakh
It has a liquid-cooled 400 cc TR series engine that makes 39 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is a no-frills scrambler bike priced at Rs ₹2.97 lakh
It gets driven by a 398.63 cc engine that can make 46 bhp and 39 Nm of max torque