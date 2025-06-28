5 most affordable scramblers that you can buy under 3 lakh in India

Published Jul 01, 2025

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is the most affordable scrambler in India at 2.08 lakh

Its 443 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine makes 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque 

The Yezdi Scrambler from Classic Legends is priced from 2.12 lakh  

Its 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine makes 29.3 bhp and 28.2 Nm of torque 

The Honda CB350RS is an affordable scrambler motorcycle priced at 2.15 lakh

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC was recently launched in India at 2.94 lakh

 It has a liquid-cooled 400 cc TR series engine that makes 39 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is a no-frills scrambler bike priced at Rs  2.97 lakh

It gets driven by a 398.63 cc engine that can make 46 bhp and 39 Nm of max torque
