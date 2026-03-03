Suzuki Motorcycle India clocks 37% YoY sales growth in February 2026

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. posted a strong performance in February 2026, with total sales rising 37 per cent year-on-year. The company dispatched 1,23,299 units during the month, up from 89,966 units in February 2025.

Domestic volumes grew 38 per cent to 1,01,071 units, compared to 73,215 units in the same period last year. Exports also recorded healthy momentum, increasing 33 per cent to 22,228 units from 16,751 units a year ago.

Apart from vehicle sales, the company’s spare parts division generated revenue of ₹893.6 million in February 2026, reflecting an 18 per cent year-on-year growth.

Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Our performance in February 2026 reflects the continued trust and unwavering support of our customers and dealer partners, and we are sincerely thankful to them. Through continuous engagement with riders and communities, we create more opportunities for customers to experience Suzuki two-wheelers in real-world conditions. We will continue to prioritise customer engagement and deliver products & services that add meaningful value in their everyday mobility."

Product and network updates

During the month, the company updated its scooter portfolio with the introduction of the Suzuki Access equipped with a single-channel ABS system.

On the retail front, SMIPL inaugurated Kanak Suzuki in Dehradun and opened its first dealership in Gangtok, Sikkim. With this expansion, the brand now has representation across all Indian states.

Brand engagement activities

The Hyderabad leg of the Suzuki Matsuri festival attracted over 3,700 riders and customers. The company also took part in Anime India 2026 in Kolkata and launched the Nationwide Suzuki Motofest campaign.

Customer-focused activities during the month included GIXER Pit Stop events across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kozhikode and Nagpur, a V-Strom Experience Day in Vadodara, and the Suzuki Access Mileage Contest in Angul and Rupnagar.

