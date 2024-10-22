Race to bid as Ferrari hammers this exclusive collectable soon. Check details

Formula 1 fans and Michael Schumacher enthusiasts, get ready to be enthralled. A genuine icon of motor sport is going to come under the hammer - the Ferrari 248 F1, that happened to put Michael Schumacher on the winning lane in races of several Grand Prix events during his final championship season with Scuderia Ferrari.

This Ferrari was more than just a car; it reminded the world of how good Schumacher was behind the wheel and how Ferrari dominated that period. The fact that it won five Grands Prix in the United States, France, Germany, Austria, and Belgium has etched it in the memories of the history of Formula 1.

More than just a car: A symbol of an era

Apart from the glory, this Ferrari 248 F1 remains one of the most important chapters in the great Schumacher career. In this car, he broke Ayrton Senna's pole position record, thus entrenching his reputation as one of the greatest of all time. The car has brought a tangible contact to the era of speed, precision, and the thrill of racing in Formula 1 for collectors and fans.

The car's history since the retirement of the great Schumacher is equally notable. It has, in fact, been maintained in a private collection, Ferrari Classiche Red Book Certified and abundantly documented. The chance to own one of the highlights in motorsport history is quite rare, though - the auction close date is November 19th, so for those who are interested, time will be of the essence.

A testament to Schumacher's legacy

The name of Michael Schumacher is synonymous with excellence in the Formula 1 world. Seven world championships and hundreds of victories make him a legend. The Ferrari 248 F1 is a tangible souvenir to the unmatchable talent and influence he left behind in this sport.

Rich with history, in good condition, and named by Michael Schumacher, this Ferrari 248 F1 car is anticipated to raise a strong amount, possibly breaking previous records in the amount for which any of the Schumacher-driven Ferrari cars were sold.

