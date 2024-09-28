This Ferrari is possessed! :  The Mansory Pugnator

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 28, 2024

The Pugnator in Latin means 'Competitor'. This is made by Mansory a car design brand that modifies cars from various brands

The Pugnator underneath the modifications is essentially a Ferrari Purosangue

The car has been fitted with a lot of carbon fibre all around, making it look nothing a Ferrari

Not just design, but the Pugnator also gets a performance tune-up, making a maximum of 755 bhp and 730 Nm of torque

 Check product page

The rear gets a ridiculously huge spoiler, a tail lamp lip and a slated rear diffuser, all in carbon

The front gets 22-inch wheels whereas the at the rear are 23-inchers, both ultra-light ‘FC.5’ rims forged from a single block

The deviled Ferrari gets a Vermillion hue of paint with all the carbon parts being coloured to go with the paint of the car

The interior is completely customisable in terms of leather, colours, quilting and design

A branded carbon steering with shift lights, seat belts with embroidered 'MANSORY' logo and many other accessories can be included.
To view more such exciting news
Click Here