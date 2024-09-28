This Ferrari is possessed! :  The Mansory Pugnator

The Pugnator in Latin means 'Competitor'. This is made by Mansory a car design brand that modifies cars from various brands
The Pugnator underneath the modifications is essentially a Ferrari Purosangue
The car has been fitted with a lot of carbon fibre all around, making it look nothing a Ferrari
Not just design, but the Pugnator also gets a performance tune-up, making a maximum of 755 bhp and 730 Nm of torque
The rear gets a ridiculously huge spoiler, a tail lamp lip and a slated rear diffuser, all in carbon
The front gets 22-inch wheels whereas the at the rear are 23-inchers, both ultra-light ‘FC.5’ rims forged from a single block
The deviled Ferrari gets a Vermillion hue of paint with all the carbon parts being coloured to go with the paint of the car
The interior is completely customisable in terms of leather, colours, quilting and design
A branded carbon steering with shift lights, seat belts with embroidered 'MANSORY' logo and many other accessories can be included.