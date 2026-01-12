Policy push and EV shift brighten outlook for auto component makers: Report

Government policy changes and the steady shift towards electric mobility are reshaping the growth outlook for India’s auto ancillary industry. Analysts are now seeing a more supportive environment emerging for component manufacturers in India.

A recent research report published by Share India Securities said that measures such as GST rationalisation and incentive-led localisation are beginning to translate into improved demand conditions for the sector. The simplified GST structure introduced in 2025 has helped improve vehicle affordability, indirectly supporting higher production volumes and boosting demand for auto components.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 502 km 502 km ₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche Cayenne EV 113 kWh 113 kWh 642 km 642 km ₹ 1.76 - 2.26 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier EV 75 kWh 75 kWh 627 Km 627 Km ₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Safari EV ₹ 26 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Altroz EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 306 km 306 km ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

EV transition improves value per vehicle

Alongside policy support, the transition to electric vehicles is creating a structural opportunity. EVs typically use a higher share of electronics, lighting and suspension systems, thereby increasing the value of components per vehicle. Analysts believe this trend could allow component makers’ revenues to grow faster than overall vehicle production over the medium term.

Also Read : ‘Luxury EVs are expanding the market’: BMW Group India CEO on record 2025 sales

Industry performance and export momentum

Owing to this, the auto-component industry recorded a turnover of approximately ₹6.7 lakh crore (roughly USD 80 billion) in 2024–25, representing close to 10 per cent year-on-year growth. Export performance remained firm, with shipments reaching nearly USD 23 billion, underlining the growing competitiveness of Indian suppliers in global markets.

Growth outlook for FY26

Looking ahead, analysts expect revenue growth of around 7–9 per cent in 2025–26. Demand from the replacement market is seen as a key stabilising factor, while higher utilisation levels are expected to improve operating leverage as volumes scale up.

Also Read : Volvo India Says One in Four Cars Sold Is Electric, GST 2.0 Lifts Hybrid SUV Demand

Role of PLI and localisation

The report also highlighted the role of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in encouraging capacity expansion and localisation, particularly in segments such as EV-linked components, electronics and precision manufacturing. These investments are helping suppliers move up the value chain and reduce dependence on imports.

Also Read : CES 2026: Automakers bet on AI and self-driving tech as EV push loses momentum

Margin risks and balance sheet strength

On the profitability front, near-term margin volatility remains a possibility due to fluctuations in raw material prices such as steel and aluminium. However, analysts believe that easing commodity cycles, selective price pass-through and efficiency gains should support gradual margin recovery.

The report noted that several listed auto ancillary companies are entering this phase with strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows and consistent earnings profiles. With rising EV penetration, increasing content per vehicle and supportive domestic manufacturing policies, the sector is seen as structurally better positioned at this stage.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: