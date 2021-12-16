Deliveries of Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters begin

Ola Electric has started the deliveries for Ola S1 ans S1 Pro electric scooters, fulfilling its promise that its flagship product will hit the Indian roads by mid-December. The deliveries were earlier scheduled to take place between October 25 and November 25.

The EV maker organised special events for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai which they attended with friends and family to take home their electric scooters.

"(It) is a landmark day for those who have joined the revolution with us as we begin our deliveries of Ola S1," said Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric. "This is just the beginning of the revolution..," he added.

The company uses an automated scientific approach for priority deliveries based on the purchase date, variant, location, color, and other factors. Dubey added that the EV maker is working hard to ramp up the production at its Futurefactory so as to hand over the scooters to customers as per their delivery windows.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share the news of the first set of deliveries of the electric scooters. "Goosebumps while hosting our first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus... Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution," he wrote.

Aggarwal also highlighted the eleven-month journey of the company from buying the land for the Futurefactory on 16th January to making it a one million sq ft factory, designing and commissioning advanced manufacturing equipment to hiring and training 2,000+ women to lead the assembly line.

He also noted that all these tasks were accomplished despite various challenges. "Through a pandemic, TN elections, global supply shortages. Happened because of the amazing talent at Ola who're committed to our mission," he wrote. Aggarwal further expressed his apology for the one-month delay in the delivery of the electric scooters. "A delay is a delay and we will ensure we do our best to meet our own very tight timelines and high quality standards," he added.

Ola electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro were launched almost four months ago on August 15 while the company had opened the purchase window for the scooters only in September for two days. Last month, the EV maker had rolled out the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative, offering test rides across the country.