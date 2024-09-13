Ola customer frustrated with S1 writes placard saying ‘Please don't buy’

Ola Electric is facing hardships in Karnataka, after the recent incident in Kalburagi where a man burned down an Ola showroom. A woman from Bengaluru has also expressed her dissent with the EV two-wheeler manufacturer. The woman posted a photo of her vehicle with a placard hanging at the front on the social media platform ‘X’.

A woman from Bengaluru, frustrated with her Ola Electric scooter took to social media with an image of her S1 scooter. On the scooter, she had hung a

The X user mentioned in her caption that she got the idea from @UppinaKai and used hashtags such as #DontBuyOla in the caption. She wrote on the placard - “Dear Kannadigas, Ola is a useless two-wheeler. If you buy one, it only makes your life hard. Please do not buy an Ola Electric scooter." She called herself a frustrated Ola customer at the end of the message.

Frustrated Ola customer: ‘A gift from husband’

She captioned the post saying “I will be spreading awareness against Ola Electric." The woman, according to her previous X posts, received the scooter as a gift from her husband. In that post, she showcased the scooter in a non-functioning state. Her caption read- “This malfunctioning Dabba Gaadi was pushed towards showroom as my husband took lot of risk (because gifted this to me!). It's almost 2 hours and it stopped at so many intervals and finally reached Ola showroom Indranagar. They say it is software issue."

Frustrated Ola customer: Filed a complaint

The woman named Nisha C. Shekar has also filed a complaint against Ola Electric under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 before the ‘District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission’ of Bengaluru. A notice has been sent to the opposite party, according to Nisha.

The user also posted about her visit to the service centre to get the scooter repaired but the technicians weren't able to fix the scooter properly. She mentioned that they took 1.5 hours to do the job but the scooter started malfunctioning again as soon as she brought it back home.

