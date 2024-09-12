Ola reacts to fire incident in Karnataka: Read full statement

HT Auto
A customer set fire to an Ola Electric showroom in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, due to unresolved issues with his electric scooter.
Ola Electric
Firemen douse a fire at an Ola Electric showroom, in Kalaburagi. (PTI)
Ola Electric
Firemen douse a fire at an Ola Electric showroom, in Kalaburagi.

A customer of Ola Electric reportedly ignited a fire at a company showroom located in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, following unresolved issues with his newly purchased electric scooter. A video capturing the incident has circulated widely on social media, igniting discussions regarding the drastic action taken and previous allegations concerning the subpar service quality of Ola Electric.

Mohammad Nadeem, who currently facing arson charges, acquired an Ola Electric scooter in August. Reports indicate that the scooter soon encountered several issues, and despite Nadeem's repeated visits to the showroom for repairs, the problems continued unabated. While the specific nature of the scooter's malfunctions remains unclear, news outlets have reported that Nadeem engaged in a dispute with showroom staff on Tuesday evening. The police commissioner for Kalaburagi stated to news agency PTI, "The servicing request was inadequate; he visited multiple times." He further noted, "On Tuesday, he arrived with petrol and ignited six motorcycles."

Now, the manufacturer has issued a statement on X, “There has been an incident of arson yesterday at one of our brand stores in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The perpetrator of this violent act has been identified and an FIR has been lodged against the said individual in the concerned police station. He has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

(Read more: "We are world's 4th largest EV company if…": Ola Electric trolled for big claim)

Further to the FIR, we at Ola highly condemn such unlawful acts, and will take all necessary legal measures to ensure that appropriate and strict actions are taken in this matter and such incidents are not repeated."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2024, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: one X Ola Ola Electric electric vehicles EV electric scooters

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

