HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles "we Are World's 4th Largest Ev Company If…": Ola Electric Trolled For Big Claim

"We are world's 4th largest EV company if…": Ola Electric trolled for big claim

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2024, 13:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola Electric has emerged as a power player in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. But is it also, and already, a formidable competitor in the glob
...
Ola Electric
File photo: A view of Ola electric scooters parked on stage during the course of a press conference related to IPO announcement by the company. (Reuters)
Ola Electric
File photo: A view of Ola electric scooters parked on stage during the course of a press conference related to IPO announcement by the company.

Ola Electric has some very big ambitions and at its August 15 event recently, expanded its portfolio to now also include electric motorcycles like Ola Roadster. While it has a dominant say in the Indian electric two-wheeler space courtesy models like Ola S1X, S1 Air and S1 Pro, Ola Electric at its event also claimed it is the fourth-largest EV company in the world. But only if you exclude companies from China. And this last bit has caught the attention of netizens who took to X to call out the claim.

(Alsor read: Ola Roadster variants explained)

A part of the presentation led by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Agarwal focused on how the company has emerged as a formidable player, not just in the Indian scene but the world over. A slide on the big screen even highlighted that Ola Electric is the fourth-largest EV company in the world by revenue, after Tesla, Rivian and VinFast Auto and just ahead of Lucid Motors. Now in fairness to Ola Electric, the slide also had a tiny footnote at the bottom which clarified that this is excluding China. It is just that China is the world's largest EV market and is home to some of the biggest EV players anywhere in the world.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon101 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹ 74,999 - 2.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Cruiser
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Diamondhead (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Diamondhead
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Ever observant, netizens on micro-blogging platform X, jumped out to point how a claim can be made by excluding the biggest base and market for EVs in the world. “There’s never a day that Indian companies won’t embarrass you. They removed a whole country larger than India from the chart to make OLA the “4th" largest EV company," wrote an X user.

And it quickly caught the attention of fellow netizens who also had some hilarious takes on the Ola Electric claim. “I’m AIR 1 in JEE if you exclude all the people that did better than me," wrote one user. “I am the best cook in the world at my house," another user responded.

But while there were many who called out Ola Electric for excluding China, there were also many who considered it a fair assessment, pointing to reports that Chinese EV companies benefit enormously from state-sponsored subsidies and benefits. They even asked fellow netizens to appreciate the big strides taken by Ola Electric within the Indian EV ecosystem and how it is gradually expanding its prospects further still.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2024, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Electric Bhavish Agarwal EV electric vehicle Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 Air electric bike electric motorcycle Ola Roadster Roadster

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.