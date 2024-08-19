"We are world's 4th largest EV company if…": Ola Electric trolled for big claim

Ola Electric has some very big ambitions and at its August 15 event recently, expanded its portfolio to now also include electric motorcycles like Ola Roadster . While it has a dominant say in the Indian electric two-wheeler space courtesy models like Ola S1X, S1 Air and S1 Pro, Ola Electric at its event also claimed it is the fourth-largest EV company in the world. But only if you exclude companies from China. And this last bit has caught the attention of netizens who took to X to call out the claim.

A part of the presentation led by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Agarwal focused on how the company has emerged as a formidable player, not just in the Indian scene but the world over. A slide on the big screen even highlighted that Ola Electric is the fourth-largest EV company in the world by revenue, after Tesla, Rivian and VinFast Auto and just ahead of Lucid Motors. Now in fairness to Ola Electric, the slide also had a tiny footnote at the bottom which clarified that this is excluding China. It is just that China is the world's largest EV market and is home to some of the biggest EV players anywhere in the world.

Ever observant, netizens on micro-blogging platform X, jumped out to point how a claim can be made by excluding the biggest base and market for EVs in the world. “There’s never a day that Indian companies won’t embarrass you. They removed a whole country larger than India from the chart to make OLA the “4th" largest EV company," wrote an X user.

There’s never a day that Indian companies won’t embarrass you 🤦‍♂️ They removed a whole country larger than India from the chart to make OLA the “4th” largest EV company 😭 pic.twitter.com/Vsqzpji15E — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 15, 2024

And it quickly caught the attention of fellow netizens who also had some hilarious takes on the Ola Electric claim. “I’m AIR 1 in JEE if you exclude all the people that did better than me," wrote one user. “I am the best cook in the world at my house," another user responded.

But while there were many who called out Ola Electric for excluding China, there were also many who considered it a fair assessment, pointing to reports that Chinese EV companies benefit enormously from state-sponsored subsidies and benefits. They even asked fellow netizens to appreciate the big strides taken by Ola Electric within the Indian EV ecosystem and how it is gradually expanding its prospects further still.

