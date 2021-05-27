Nissan India joins fight against Covid-19 with donation, essential medical kit

Nissan India on Thursday announced the various measures it has taken to help officials in the country better fight the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The outreach involves ₹2.2 crore donated to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Relief Fund, ₹25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund and equipment worth ₹4.3 crore.

The Japanese car maker informed that it has been active in supporting the fight against the pandemic since its second wave began by distributing N-95 masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters and nasal oxygen machines in Delhi NCR and Chennai.

Nissan has also made Covid-19 safety protocols at the Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) near Chennai more stringent in order to curb the spread of the virus. A report earlier this week though had highlighted that the decision for suspending operations here till May 30 came after workers raised concerns. (Read full report here)

RNAIPL Director Biju Balendran maintains that the safety of all workers and employees remains of paramount concern. "We continue to take all the necessary steps to safeguard their well-being by closely & strictly monitoring the adherence to all local government guidelines on health & safety parameters," he informed in a press statement issued by Nissan India.

As part of its safety-related initiatives, RNAIPL has reduced transport and canteen occupancy to 50%, removed fingerprint scanners for the biometric attendance system, among other measures.



