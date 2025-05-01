MG Windsor EV fuels growth in April, setting a positive tone for FY26

JSW MG Motor India has reported that it has sold 5,829 units in the month of April 2025. This represents a growth of 23 per cent year-on-year as compared to 4,725 units sold in April 2024. The company noted that the growth has been associated with the strong sales of the MG Windsor EV which was launched in September 2024.

The carmaker stated that since its launch, the Windsor EV has sold over 20,000 units. The MG Windsor EV is the latest model from the stables of MG Motor India. Apart from the Windsor EV, the carmaker also retails MG Hector, Hector Plus, MG ZS EV, MG Astor, MG Comet EV and Gloster.

The carmaker is further gearing up to launch the MG Cyberster, M9 electric MPV and the Majestor. Alongside, rumours also suggest that the MG Windsor EV will get a larger battery pack which is expected to launch in May 2025.

MG Windsor EV with 50.6 kWh battery pack

The MG Windsor EV is expected to receive a bigger battery pack, a 50.6 kWh unit, which will promise a longer range on a full charge for the electric car compared to the current model. The updated iteration of the MG Windsor EV will come without any change to the dimensional figures of the electric car. However, it could come with a new alloy wheel design.

The only major upgrade to the EV will be the bigger battery pack. Powering the long range version of the MG Windsor EV will be a 50.6 kWh battery pack, which will deliver a range of 460 kilometre on a full charge, which is the same as the MG ZS EV.

However, it is not clear if it will come carrying the same PMS motor as the current model or not. In the current configuration, the front wheel drive motor onboard theMG Windsor EV churns out 131.3 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The company claims a top speed of 175 kmph for the SUV. The EV currently comes promising 20-100 per cent charge in seven hours, while using a DC fast charger, it can be topped up from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

