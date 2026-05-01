MG India sales rise over 3% in April 2026; Majestor launch this month

JSW MG Motor India reported wholesale sales of 6,018 units in April 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of over 3 per cent compared to the same month last year. The company stated that sales grew despite disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has affected global supply chains and softened broader automotive demand.

MG said it continued to witness stable demand across both its ICE and new energy vehicle portfolios during the month. While the growth in sales remained relatively modest, the company is now preparing for one of its most significant launches in India this year with the upcoming MG Majestor.

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MG Majestor: Key highlights

MG Majestor

The Majestor is slated to launch later this month and will be positioned as a premium full-size SUV. MG has also announced a “Complete Peace of Mind" ownership package for the first 3,000 customers who pre-book the SUV at ₹41,000. The package includes a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free services.

Expected to be priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Majestor will rival models such as the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq. The SUV is built on a ladder-frame chassis and will be offered with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 bhp and 478 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

MG has also equipped the SUV with off-road-ready hardware, including an adaptive 2H-4H drivetrain, terrain modes for sand, mud, rock, and snow, alongside a triple differential lock. The Majestor additionally claims a water-wading capacity of 810 mm.

Also Read : Hyundai clocks record April sales in India with 51,902 units, up 17% YoY

MG Majestor seating options

Inside, the SUV gets a three-row cabin available in six- and seven-seat layouts. Equipment on offer includes a dual-screen dashboard setup with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, ventilated first- and second-row seats, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system. Other features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless chargers, a gesture-controlled tailgate, and MG’s i-SMART connected car suite.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and a Level 2 ADAS suite with functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and intelligent headlamp control.

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