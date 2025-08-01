Maruti Suzuki sells over 5.27 lakh vehicles in Q1 FY26, led by export growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted its first quarter FY2025–26 financial results, revealing a mixed bag of performance defined by domestic headwinds and export resilience. The automobile giant witnessed muted increases in overall sales and profitability, though against a muted backdrop in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

Domestic Demand Slows, Exports Surge

In Q1 FY26, Maruti Suzuki posted total vehicle sales of 527,861 units, a year-on-year growth of 1.1 per cent. This marginal growth came mainly from the performance on the export front, which surged 37.4 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year. The company shipped 96,972 units, while domestic sales declined by 4.5 per cent, closing at 430,889 units.

The figures highlight the growing role of overseas markets in countering sluggish home demand in India. The Indian passenger car market has been experiencing a slowing pace of growth in recent quarters, and Maruti Suzuki's performance is consistent with that broader industry pattern.

Revenue and Profit See Marginal Improvement

Despite the domestic volume decline, Maruti Suzuki recorded net sales of ₹36,624.7 crore, a growth of 8.1 per cent over the ₹33,875.3 crore posted in Q1 of the previous financial year. The rise in revenue can be attributed in part to a favourable model mix, pricing strategy, and higher export volumes.

Net profit for the quarter was ₹3,711.7 crore, up modestly by 1.7 per cent over the ₹3,649.9 crore in Q1 FY25. Although the profitability was better, relatively flat growth shows margin pressures and the difficulty of having to run in a soft domestic demand cycle.

Maruti Suzuki: Enhancing safety standards

Earlier in the month Maruti Suzuki rolled out a safety update for the Fronx, now offering six airbags as a standard feature across all variants. This update, which came into effect on July 25, has resulted in a marginal price hike of around 0.5 per cent (ex-showroom). With this move, the Fronx joins the XL6, Baleno, and Ertiga—models that recently received the same safety enhancement.

Back in April, Maruti had shared its plan to equip all its cars with six airbags as a standard safety measure. While models like the Fronx have already received the update, others like the S-Presso and Ignis are still awaiting the upgrade. Going by the rollout pattern, it’s likely that the Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Rumion MPV will be next in line to get the added safety gear.

