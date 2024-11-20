Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs The Competition: 5 cars worth considering

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was one of the most awaited launches when it was first unveiled. Yes, it can be called an iteration of the Baleno premium hatchback but that has not impacted the sales of the Fronx. Maruti Suzuki has priced the Fronx between ₹7.51 lakh and ₹13.04 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

It is available in six variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Zeta, and Alpha.

Powertrain options on offer are a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine along with a CNG powertrain. Depending on the engine, the transmission options on offer are a 5-speed AMT, 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission but the CNG is offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here is a quick list of the alternative cars that you can consider if you are looking to buy the Fronx.