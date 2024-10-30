Maruti Suzuki Dzire to launch soon. Here are top 5 key expected changes

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Dzire on November 11. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been a very popular model in the Indian market. While sedans have been struggling in the market, the Dzire has consistently been one of the highest selling models for almost every month. With the upcoming Dzire, Maruti Suzuki has spiced up the things. Here are the key changes expected to be featured with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire wil be launched on November 11. Since its launch back in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire which later became the Dzire

1 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Design A recent spy video has revealed almost every exterior detail of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have a more aggressive design language with sharper lines, unlike the current gen model. At the front, the new model will feature a larger grille adorned with several horizontal chrome slats, updated LED headlamps equipped with daytime running lights (DRLs), and fog lights. Additionally, the compact sedan will be fitted with a new set of alloy wheels, a redesigned rear section featuring LED tail lights and a shark-fin antenna.

2 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will get the same dashboard layout as the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift which was launched earlier this year. It is expected that the 2024 Dzire will have a similar interior as the Swift, as it has been in previous generation models. The new Dzire will continue to feature a two tone black and beige theme for the cabin while the top spec models are expected to get leather upholstery.

3 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features Just like the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, the new Dzire will also get a longer list of features as compared to the current model. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have the steering wheel and the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Swift. The upcoming Dzire is further expected to feature a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and cruise control. Other notable features that could be on offer are a head-up display and sunroof.

4 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine The next iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to underpin the same platform as the current gen Swift hatchback. Consequently, this subcompact sedan will become the second vehicle to utilise the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine. In the Swift, this engine produces 80 bhp and 112 Nm of maximum torque, and similar performance is anticipated for the Dzire as well. Available transmission options will consist of a 5-speed manual and an AMT variant. There would also be a CNG powertrain on offer which would produce around 68 bhp and 101 Nm. It would be offered only with a manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency figure for the CNG powertrain should be around 30 km/kg.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price The current gen Dzire is priced between ₹6.56 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹9.38 lakh. With the new engine and the longer features list, it is expected that the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be on the pricier side. The upcoming sub compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki can have a starting price of ₹7 lakh, ex-showroom, and can go upto ₹10 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: