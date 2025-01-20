5 Maruti Suzuki cars like you have never seen before!

Maruti Suzuki has showcased concept versions of its popular models in India
The Jimny ‘Conqueror’ Concept amplifies this rugged legacy and stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of adventure
Swift ‘Champions’ Concept has been showcased as a fast and furious version of the popular hatchback
This Swift concept gets rad Red hue on the outside, complete with racing decals and a rear wing
The Swift concept marries its iconic shape with sports tyres
The Grand Vitara ‘Adventure’ Concept has been draped in military Green
The SUV looks like it is ready to conquer challenging terrain, complete with robust roof rails
The Invicto ‘Executive’ Concept is a tribute to the larger-than-life aspirations of MPV owners
The concept gets an all-beige interior adorned with distinctive hexagonal-patterned upholstery
The Brezza ‘Powerplay’ Concept gets a bold, bright, and unapologetically vibrant design