5 Maruti Suzuki cars like you have never seen before!

Maruti Suzuki has showcased concept versions of its popular models in India

The Jimny ‘Conqueror’ Concept amplifies this rugged legacy and stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of adventure

Swift ‘Champions’ Concept has been showcased as a fast and furious version of the popular hatchback

This Swift concept gets rad Red hue on the outside, complete with racing decals and a rear wing

The Swift concept marries its iconic shape with sports tyres

The Grand Vitara ‘Adventure’ Concept has been draped in military Green

The SUV looks like it is ready to conquer challenging terrain, complete with robust roof rails

The Invicto ‘Executive’ Concept is a tribute to the larger-than-life aspirations of MPV owners

The concept gets an all-beige interior adorned with distinctive hexagonal-patterned upholstery

The Brezza ‘Powerplay’ Concept gets a bold, bright, and unapologetically vibrant design
