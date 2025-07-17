Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & Baleno updated with six airbags as standard, prices hiked

Maruti Suzuki has updated its popular-selling Ertiga MPV and Baleno hatchback with six airbags as standard. The safety upgrade comes just days after Toyota introduced six airbags on the Glanza , the badge-engineered version of the Baleno. With the new safety features in place, Maruti has also increased the prices on both models, going up by 1.4 per cent on the Ertiga and 0.5 per cent on the Baleno.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ertiga are the brand's popular sellers and are now equipped with six airbags as standard, improving their respective safety quotient.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & Baleno New Prices

With the price hike in place, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now priced between ₹8.96 lakh and ₹13.25 lakh, whereas the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between ₹6.70 lakh and ₹9.92 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Both the Baleno and Ertiga also come with ABS, EBD, ESC, and ISOFIX anchorages, among other safety aids

The Ertiga and Baleno join all the other cars in Maruti Suzuki’s stable to now come with six airbags as standard. The automaker previously updated the Alto K10, Celerio, Eeco, and WagonR with six airbags, while its more premium range, comprising the Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Invicto, all get the safety feature.

The standardisation of six airbags on passenger cars is in line with the mandate from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) since October 2025. Most OEMs have updated their respective products with the additional safety equipment to comply with the norms.

In addition to six airbags, both the Maruti products also come equipped with Anti-Lock Braking (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), and ISOFIX anchor mounts as standard.

