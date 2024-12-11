Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 500th Nexa Service centre with plans to expand service network

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its 500th Nexa Service touchpoint, in Goa. This is the Indian automaker’s service workshop for all cars purchased through Nexa, the chain of retail outlets for its premium and niche offerings. The workshops offer premium customer service with a dedicated service manager from start to finish. Customers can access premium lounges equipped with digital displays to facilitate information flow.

Inaugurating the 500th Nexa Service workshop, Hisashi Takechi, MD & CEO at Maruti Suzuki said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strongly believe in the ‘customers first’ philosophy and our aim is to consistently deliver convenience and superior car ownership experience to our customers. One way is by reaching close to our customers so that they have assurance of finding a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint nearby."

Takechi added that as the automaker plans to increase annual production and sales, it will expand its service network. At present, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to expand the entire network, including ARENA and Nexa service centres, from the current figure of 5,240 to 8,000 by FY 2030-31.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa: Recent developments

MSIL has recently reached the milestone of 500 Nexa retail outlets throughout India, and the manufacturer is expanding its premium retail outreach to smaller cities. This is being done by setting up smaller-scale Nexa Studios that offer the same services to buyers in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The Nexa portfolio features models like the Jimny, Grand Vitara, Fronx, and Baleno, all of which are regarded as premium offerings within their range. In contrast, the Ertiga, WagonR, and Swift are viewed as mass-market and affordable vehicles, which is why they are offered at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.

The Nexa Studio retail spaces will be designed as small showrooms accommodating two cars while featuring the complete Maruti Suzuki Nexa product range and services. Through Nexa showrooms, buyers can access post-sales services alongside an enhanced customer experience. Although these are priced higher than usual, Nexa customers benefit from a superior service experience. With Nexa Studios, Maruti Suzuki aims to reach a larger pool of potential buyers.

