Mahindra records 26% growth in July 2025 sales, SUVs take the charge

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in total auto sales for July 2025, with volumes hitting 83,691 units across all segments. The growth in sales was driven by sustained demand within the utility vehicles segment and overseas markets. SUVs alone accounted for 49,871 units sold within the domestic market, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in the segment.

The company sold a total of 50,835 utility vehicles during the month, including exports. For its cumulative year-to-date performance, it sold a total of 2,01,938 SUVs in the seven months from January to July 2025. This marks a 22 per cent increase from the 1,65,871 units sold in the corresponding period of FY25.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh 79 kWh 656 km 656 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 490 km 490 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 61 kWh 61 kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Mahindra reported total domestic commercial vehicle sales of 21,571 units. The three-wheeler segment saw a strong 164 per cent jump to 9,475 units, up from 3,593 units in the year-ago period. Total exports rose to 2,774 units, marking an 83 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

Also Read : Indian EV space seeing good progress with entry of global players, says Mahindra

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, said, “In July, we achieved SUV sales of 49,871 units, a growth of 20 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 83,691 units, a 26 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO 'REVX' Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9E models."

Mahindra to unveil new Vision concepts on August 15:

The upcoming Vision concept models will be unveiled at the company's highly anticipated Freedom NU event on August 15, 2025

Mahindra is working on four new concept models to be underpinned by an all-new platform, expected to be compatible with petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains. The Vision.SXT, Vision.S, Vision.X, and Vision.T will be unveiled at the company’s ‘Freedom_Nu’ event on August 15, 2025. This new range will likely be positioned as global offerings in an attempt to fuel Mahindra’s overseas expansion.

Teasers are out for all, showcasing rugged design elements with modern architecture. The Vision.T features a boxy design with dual-purpose tyres, a clamshell bonnet, and a butch bumper, and it is expected to be an evolution of the Mahindra Thar.e concept that was unveiled alongside the Global Pik Up in August 2023.

The Vision.S concept features an upright front-end, flared arches, and a clamshell bonnet with vents, suggesting a performance-oriented model. The Vision.X, on the other hand, is expected to be the XEV 7e, which is the electric version of the Mahindra XUV700. It bears a similar silhouette to the XUV700 while bringing an EV-centric design. The Vision.SXT is likely an evolution of the 2023 Global Pik Up Concept.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: