Kia and Audi deliver best customer experience, says survey

Kia and Audi have emerged on the podium of the overall ‘Customer Experience Index’ (CEI) in a recent survey conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). The report has been published in close collaboration with Frost & Sullivan. The 2024 CEI report is conducted annually as a dipstick into the automotive industry.

Kia and Audi topped the Customer Experience Index (CEI) in a survey of automotive customer satisfaction. Kia excelled in sales and after-sales experie

The data was collected from over 8,600 people a balanced ratio from tier 1,2 and 3 cities. The report survveyed both males and females aged 18 and over. The respondents were primary users and primary or occasional drivers of personally owned vehicles.

Commenting on the report, Mr. Shylesh Narayanan, Country Head, Frost & Sullivan India, mentioned, “The Customer Experience Index (CEI), developed in collaboration with FADA, is unique due to its unbiased random sampling which reflects customer perspectives."

“This index will also help guide the industry towards a future where brands are distinguished by their feature-rich offerings, exceptional service, and reliability, ultimately fostering superior customer experiences and therefore, loyalty," he added.

Customer Experience Index Report: Key highlights of mass-market brands

Among mass-market brands, Kia takes the lead in overall CEI with a score of 45.84. Kia also leads the market in terms of sales experience with a score of 52.2.

In terms of product experience, Toyota tops the charts with 45.40 marks, whereas Kia also emerges as a leader in terms of after-sales with a score of 44.15.

Customer Experience Index Report: Key highlights of luxury brands

In the luxury segment, Audi has taken first place in terms of overall CEI with 48.93 marks. The sales experience of BMW leads with a score of 52.52.

When it comes to product experience, Audi again leads with a score of 46.35 and in terms of after-sales experience the carmaker leads with a score of 50.51

In reaction to the findings, Mr Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman, FADA Academy & Research said, “The findings from the Customer Experience Index (CEI) study provide a clear picture of what customers prioritise and value most in their automotive journey. It’s evident that aspects like service, comfort and reliability are at the forefront of customers' minds."

Customer Experience Index Report: Areas of excellence for brands

Kia excelled in test drive experience, sales team responsiveness, customer relationship management, condition of delivered cars and technical knowledge of the after-sales team. Toyota gets points in resale value, gearshift quality and automotive lights quality.

Also Read : MG Windsor alloy wheel design revealed ahead of September 11 launch

As for luxury brands, Audi topped in vehicle suspension quality, engine power, roadside assistance, online advertisements and ease of accessing an after-sales team. BMW took the lead in the availability of roadside assistance and online advertisements.

“Notably, customers are increasingly expecting greater reach and accessibility from automotive brands, rather than investing in large infrastructure setups. As we move forward, it is crucial for the industry to not only uphold these strengths but also address the underlying areas of improvement to ensure a consistently exceptional customer experience," said Vinkesh.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: