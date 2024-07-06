Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens get a price hike. Check new prices

1 Kia Sonet

Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details

Kia offers the Sonet in 10 variants - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+, X Line. Prices of its variants have been raised by anywhere between ₹1,000 and ₹27,000. The price of the HTX Turbo-Petrol iMT is now put at ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTX 1.5 Diesel with the manual gearbox was raised by approximately ₹27,000 and it now sits at ₹12.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sonet had contributed the most to Kia India's sales in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), accounting for 43 per cent of units sold. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet includes six airbags as well as standard safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes features like lane-keeping assistance and frontal collision prevention.