Kia Sonet and Seltos SUVs have received a new trim

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 04, 2024

The new GTX trim sits between HTX+ and GTX+ trims in both the SUVs' protfolio

The Kia Sonet GTX is available from 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom)

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos GTX is priced at 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Sonet GTX gets 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, dual 10.25-inch digital displays, 16-inch alloy wheel and new colour option

 Check product page

The Kia Seltos GTX gets 18-inch alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS, new colour option

Sonet GTX gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Transmission options for the SUV include a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter

The Seltos GTX is available with a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options

Transmission options for the SUV include a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter
