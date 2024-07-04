The new GTX trim sits between HTX+ and GTX+ trims in both the SUVs' protfolio
The Kia Sonet GTX is available from ₹13.71 lakh (ex-showroom)
On the other hand, the Kia Seltos GTX is priced at ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom)
Sonet GTX gets 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, dual 10.25-inch digital displays, 16-inch alloy wheel and new colour option
The Kia Seltos GTX gets 18-inch alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS, new colour option
Sonet GTX gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine
Transmission options for the SUV include a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter
The Seltos GTX is available with a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options
