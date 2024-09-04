MG Windsor alloy wheel design revealed ahead of September 11 launch

JSW MG Motor is gearing up for its next car launch in India. The automaker is ready to launch the MG Windsor EV in the country on September 11, which will come as the OEM's third electric car in India afterMG Windsor EV the ZS EV and Comet EV. Upon launch, the MG Windsor EV, which is a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV, would be positioned between its two battery electric siblings that are already on sale in India. Before that, bookings for the car have started unofficially .

Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor has revealed the alloy wheel design of the upcoming Windsor EV. The top-spec model of the MG Windsor EV will sport 18-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut design. Expect the tyre dimensions to be 215/55 R18. for the upcoming electric car. Upon launch, the MG Windsor EV will compete with recently launched Tata Curvv EV along with BYD e6.

The British car manufacturer has been teasing the Windsor EV over last couple of weeks via small teaser images and already revealed the silhouette of the car as well. MG has dubbed this design as the AeroGlide styling language. The automaker has so far revealed that the Windsor will offer a lounge like rear seat experience to the occupants with 135 degree reclinable seats, which will come replicating the business class section in an aeroplane. Also, there will be a massive 15-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, which will be among the key highlights inside the cabin. The touchscreen infotainment system will be powered by MG OS and will come incorporating a wide range of connectivity options.

MG Windsor EV: Powertrain

Globally, the Wuling Cloud EV is available in two different battery pack options. Expect the bigger 50.6 kWh battery pack to make its way into the Indian market with the Windsor EV. This would enable the car to run a range of 460 kilometre on a single charge, while it will have a fast charging facility as well.

