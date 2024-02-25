Kia recalled select numbers of Seltos SUV in India

Published Feb 25, 2024

The affected Kia Seltos SUVs in India have been recalled owing to a faulty oil pump

All these affected Kia Seltos SUVs come equipped with CVT transmission

These affected Kia Seltos SUVs were built between 28th February and 13th July 2023

The faulty oil pumps in these SUVs will be fixed by the OEM's authorised service centres without any cost to customers

Kia Seltos CVT is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is badged as IVT

Kia launched updated Seltos in July 2023

The updated iteration of Kia Seltos is immune from this recall initiative

New Seltos comes enhancing Kia India's bestselling model's appeal further

Kia India also launched the updated Sonet just a few months back
