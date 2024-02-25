The affected Kia Seltos SUVs in India have been recalled owing to a faulty oil pump
All these affected Kia Seltos SUVs come equipped with CVT transmission
These affected Kia Seltos SUVs were built between 28th February and 13th July 2023
The faulty oil pumps in these SUVs will be fixed by the OEM's authorised service centres without any cost to customers
Kia Seltos CVT is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is badged as IVT
Kia launched updated Seltos in July 2023
The updated iteration of Kia Seltos is immune from this recall initiative
New Seltos comes enhancing Kia India's bestselling model's appeal further
Kia India also launched the updated Sonet just a few months back