Kia Seltos CVT recalled in India over faulty oil pump, 4,358 units affected

Kia India has issued a voluntary recall affecting 4,358 units of the Seltos SUV in the country. The automaker announced that the Seltos recall is restricted to the CVT version and was caused by a “potential error in the electronic oil pump controller." Kia India said the faulty component "may impact the performance of the electronic oil bump" in the CVT gearbox. The automaker says it has informed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) about the voluntary recall initiative.

The affected units of the Seltos hit by the voluntary recall were manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023. Kia says it is reaching out to customers affected by the recall and will replace the faulty component. The complete process will be carried out free of charge at the automaker’s service centres across the country.

Also Read : Kia Seltos likely to go hybrid as early as 2025. Check details

Kia is reaching out to the customers of the Seltos CVT affected by the recall and will replace the faulty component

The Kia Seltos CVT is available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine of the Seltos and is badged as ‘IVT’ on the SUV. The 1.5-litre petrol motor produces about 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. The Seltos CVT is available only in the HTX variant and is priced at ₹16.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kia previously issued a service campaign for the popular-selling compact SUV in November 2020, related to the diesel variant of the SUV. The other engine transmission options remain unaffected by this recall. The Kia Seltos CVT customers affected by the can contact dealerships to schedule an appointment or call the Kia call centre at 1800-108-5000 (toll-free) for more details.

