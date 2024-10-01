Hyundai sells 51,101 units in September, CNG models account for 13.8%

Hyundai Motor India has posted wholesale figures of 64,201 units for the month of September 2024. This includes dometic retails of 51,101 units and exports of 13,100 units. With this, the company achieved total wholesale sales of 5,77,711 units in 2024.

Interestingly, Hyundai Motor India stated that the company has witnessed increased consumer demand for CNG powered vehicles, with 13.8 per cent of total sales coming from CNG models in September. The CNG sales are being led by Hyundai Exter and Grand i10 Nios. Additionally, Hyundai Creta, Venue and Exter contributed to 70 per cent of the total sales for the company in September 2024.

The company recently launched the Hyundai Alcazar facelift starting at ₹ ₹14.99 lakh. The latest Hyundai Alcazar is significantly different from the preceding model in more ways than one. Primarily, its exterior design has received a significant update with H-shaped LED DRLs, Quad Beam LED headlights, a far more pronounced grille and thicker skid plates being the key changes. The overall design language of Alcazar borrows heavily from the design of the new Creta that was launched in India earlier this year.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes in four variants - Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The Korean auto giant continues to offer the SUV with two types of seating configuration including the six-seater version along with the seven-seater option.

Hyundai has updated the interior of the Alcazar SUV as well with the introduction of a new colour theme for the cabin. The SUV now gets a dual-tone noble brown and haze navy colour scheme in its latest avatar. The dashboard is also updated with a new dual-screen setup which includes a 10.25-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly-sized digital instrument cluster.

The SUV also offers other features like dual zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats for second row passengers and more.

The Hyundai Alcazar will renew its rivalry against the likes of Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus in the Indian car market

