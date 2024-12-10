Here are five SUVs and sedans that you can buy for the price of a KTM 890 Duke R

The KTM 890 Duke R has been launched recently in India and it costs as much as four moderately-used Alto 800s. Its high markup is a result of it being brought over to our shores as a Completely Built Unit and it plays a key role in KTM India’s big bike portfolio. Priced at ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this naked streetfighter is listed close to the price of many sedans and SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicles market. If you are interested in buying a new car and want to know what you can get for the price of the 890 Duke R, here are five great options that you can consider. These include both sedans and SUVs, ranging from the Hyundai Creta to the Skoda Slavia:

1 Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta is the best-selling compact SUV and it offers three powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual or torque converter automatic transmission. The most popular engine is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which is only available with a dual-clutch transmission. This is rated for The SUV is priced between ₹11.0 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹20.1 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, and ESP. It also offers Level-2 ADAS, which includes features like frontal collision avoidance, cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance. Priced at ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom) is the Creta 1.5 MPi MT S(O) Knight - Petrol variant, which comes with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit mated to a manual gearbox.

2 Honda City The Honda City is one of the most popular cars on Indian roads and comes priced between ₹11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The City now has a single engine option that may be combined with either a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission, replacing the previously available diesel option. The 1.5-liter iVTEC petrol engine generates 117 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The car offers two distinct driving modes, Eco and Sport, and a broad range of safety features that include six airbags, ABS, traction control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX anchors. Honda included ADAS with collision help, lane driving assistance, and cruise control in the 2023 model update. It has a five-star rating from the ASEAN NCAP, making it one of the safest sedans. The Honda City features smartphone integration with its eight-inch infotainment display, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an air purifier. At ₹14.10 lakh (ex-showroom), one can purchase the Honda City V** variant with a CVT gearbox and the ADAS suite.

3 Tata Curvv The Tata Curvv is positioned as a compact coupe-SUV, with prices starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The ICE-powered Curvv is built on the ATLAS architecture and has Tata's new 'Digital' design language. It has three engine options that can be linked to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA. The Curvv has a 10.24-inch digital dashboard and a 12.30-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin is equipped with ventilated leatherette seats, and the rear seats have incline functionality. The Tata Curvv's safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability program. Cruise control, hill driving aids, a 360-degree monitor, and a blind spot monitor are among the additional safety features. The Curvv also brings Level-2 ADAS with a suite of 20 features. At ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom) one can get the Curvv Creative S variant with the diesel and manual configuration. This unit makes 117 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

4 Skoda Slavia: Currently, the Skoda Slavia is priced between ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom)and ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It's almost identical to the Volkswagen Virtus as both share the same underpinnings. The Slavia and Virtus comes with a 1.0-liter engine that produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The Slavia and Virtus come standard with an eight-inch fully digital cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sedan has received a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and comes standard with six airbags, making it one of the safest sedans currently available. The Slavia Sportline 1.0 TSI variant with the manual gearbox is available at ₹14.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Mahindra XUV 3XO: The Mahindra XUV 3XO was designed to replace the aging XUV300 in the sub-four metre SUV market. It has two petrol engines and one diesel engine, all of which may be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a TCA. Mahindra has fitted the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital panels for the driver's gauge cluster and infotainment system, which supports both wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO includes six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control. It also has Level-2 ADAS with a 360-degree surround vision camera and a front radar sensor. The 3XO additionally comes with disc brakes on all four sides, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the back seats. At ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Mahindra offers the AX7 Diesel variant with AutoShift+ and eight colour options.

