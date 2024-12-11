Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Here are top cars under 8 lakh with an AMT gearbox

The demand for automatic cars in India has grown in recent years thanks to their ease of driving in congested city traffic. If you are planning to buy a car under a budget of ₹8 lakh with an automatic gearbox you’re in luck! The Indian automotive markets offer a variety of options that balance performance, features and affordability. Here’s a curated list of the best cars under this budget:

There are multiple options available in the Indian markets when looking for a car with an automatic transmission under ₹8 lakh including options such

1 Tata Punch The Tata Punch is a micro-SUV with a robust build quality. The Adventure Rhythm AMT variant of the Tata Punch is priced at ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all four powered windows, an anti-glare IRVM and 6-speakers tuned by Harman Kardon audio. The Punch offers great value and is also one of the best-selling cars in the nation. There is also an iCNG variant available for a slight premium which brings the running costs down significantly. However, that variant does not get the AMT gearbox.

2 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios If you're looking for a smaller car the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios might be the right choice for you. At ₹7.93 lakh (ex-showroom) you can get the Sportz variant with an AMT transmission. This car offers the best of both worlds (economy and convenience) while also being easy to manoeuvre in traffic. The Grand i10 with the AMT transmission offers features like ESC, vehicle stability management and hill assist control. Also on offer is an 8-inch touchscreen display audio with smartphone navigation.

3 Nissan Magnite The Nissan Magnite is a recently launched crossover SUV offering an EZ-Shift gearbox under the ₹8 lakh budget. The Acenta EZ-Shift variant with the additional Smart Tech pack will cost you ₹7.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer you a blend of smart features along with the convenience of an automatic gearbox. The features included in this variation of the Magnite are JBL speakers, a wireless charger, an air purifier, ambient lighting and a dashcam. The car also gets climate control, a 9-inch infotainment system and keyless operation.

4 Renault Kiger Renault is offering the Kiger with an AMT transmission starting at just ₹7.09 lakhs (ex-showroom). However, if you have more bandwidth in your budget and are interested in buying this car then the manufacturer is also offering a special night and day edition. This edition comes with the RXL variant mated to an AMT gearbox at ₹7.29 lakhs (ex-showroom). The infotainment screen on this edition is a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone replication, a blacked-out Kiger badging and piano black accents on the exterior. The roof

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 3.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Another option is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which is priced at ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta AGS variant. This variant gets features such as electronic ORVMs, steering-mounted audio controls and automatic climate control. The infotainment is 7 inches and it gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Baleno howe

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: