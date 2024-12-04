2024 Honda Amaze launched in India at 8 lakh (ex-showroom) with ADAS

Published Dec 04, 2024

The new Amaze comes in three variants with a refreshed design and modern features

The 2024 Amaze gets a new front fascia design that resembles the Elevate SUV

The sedan gets LED Bi-Projector headlamps with a chrome strip and LED fog lamps below

The new LED taillamps resemble that of the the new-gen City but the detailing is different

The 2024 Amaze rides on redesigned 15-inch alloys and offers 172 mm ground clearance

The driver gets a new 7-inch semi-digital cluster and Honda Sensing ADAS suite

The Amaze brings a new 8-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The cabin gets rear AC vents and a new 2.5 HEPA filter but there is no sunroof option

The Amaze is driven by the same 1.2-litre 4-cylinder unit that makes 89 bhp and 115 Nm
