The new Amaze comes in three variants with a refreshed design and modern features
The 2024 Amaze gets a new front fascia design that resembles the Elevate SUV
The sedan gets LED Bi-Projector headlamps with a chrome strip and LED fog lamps below
The new LED taillamps resemble that of the the new-gen City but the detailing is different
The 2024 Amaze rides on redesigned 15-inch alloys and offers 172 mm ground clearance
The driver gets a new 7-inch semi-digital cluster and Honda Sensing ADAS suite
The Amaze brings a new 8-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
The cabin gets rear AC vents and a new 2.5 HEPA filter but there is no sunroof option
The Amaze is driven by the same 1.2-litre 4-cylinder unit that makes 89 bhp and 115 Nm