Hyundai Motor showcases miniature model of its smart city vision of the future

Hyundai Motor had showcased its Smart Mobility Ecosystem at CES 2020 in Las Vegas earlier this year and has now put up a miniature scale model of the same at its Seoul headquarter, complete with Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) and Hub (Mobility Transit Base) smart mobility solutions.

Hyundai, in a press release, informed that the miniature model put up till June 12 in the lobby of its headquarters serves to inspire employees by showing the company's vision for future mobility. As such, the UAM is shown with its rotors tilting, enabling vertical take-off and landing and rotating horizontally for flight. On the 'ground', PBVs can be seen running on the road, traveling around the Hub, becoming part of the building when connecting to the Hub’s docking station. The Hub is not only a space that connects UAM and PBVs, but also serves as a new concept for connecting people.

Photo courtesy: Hyundai

Mirrors have been installed on the roof of the lobby to provide people with an immersive experience.

Hyundai previously stated that it feels coming times could see the use of airspace to alleviate road congestion and 'give back quality time to city commuters.' The PBV and HUB was showcased with Personal Air Vehicle at CES 2020. PAV is part of Hyundai's UAM and the company has said it can operate from a Hub located in cities of the future from where takeoff and landing can take place.



