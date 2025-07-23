Hyundai Motor India launches ARISE program with IIM-T and MDI Gurgaon

HT Auto
  • The program includes business simulations and leadership labs to enhance strategic thinking, aiming to strengthen the internal talent pipeline.

HMIL Partners with MDI-Gurgaon to Launch ARISE Core Talent Program
HMIL Partners with MDI-Gurgaon to Launch ARISE Core Talent Program
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the ARISE Core Talent Program in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM-T) and Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon. This leadership development initiative aims to equip 100 selected employees with the skills needed for future leadership roles within the company.

The program, which stands for Aspiring, Recognizing Individuals for Success and Excellence, is structured in two phases. Phase 1 has already begun at IIM-T and MDI, while Phase 2 is scheduled for rollout in the third quarter of FY 2025–26.

Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
Also Read : Hyundai Creta completes 10 years in India with over 12 lakh units sold

Participants were selected based on a combination of their current roles, past performance, and leadership potential. The curriculum includes business case simulations, leadership labs, and cross-functional learning modules designed to enhance strategic thinking and problem-solving.

Through ARISE, HMIL aims to strengthen its internal talent pipeline, promote career growth, and build a future-ready workforce aligned with evolving industry needs.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2025, 16:05 pm IST
TAGS: hyundai

