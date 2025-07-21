Hyundai Creta completes 10 years in India with over 12 lakh units sold

Having been introduced in July 2015, the Hyundai Creta has now completed a decade in the Indian market. In the last decade, it has evolved from being a new entrant in the mid-size SUV space to a model that is continuously benchmarked in terms of volume sales and segment share. Its performance also mirrors overall shifts in consumer preferences, feature anticipation, and how the SUV segment itself has evolved in India.

Hyundai Motor India stated that the Creta has crossed 12 lakh units sold in the domestic market. From 92,926 units in 2016, its sales in 2024 rose to 1,86,919 units annually.

The Creta's ten-year stretch overlaps with a time when the SUV body form transitioned from niche to mass in India. The decade saw the competition in the mid-size SUV segment increase from two models in 2015 to well over a dozen models in 2025. Despite this, the Creta has maintained a leadership position in segment sales every completed year since its launch.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Staria 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Verna 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.07 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 27 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hyundai Aura lineup expanded with new S AMT trim level. Here's what it gets

Hyundai Creta: Sales growth and market footprint

Hyundai Motor India stated that the Creta has crossed 12 lakh units sold in the domestic market. From 92,926 units in 2016, its sales in 2024 rose to 1,86,919 units annually. In January to June 2025, the model topped SUV sales in India and overall vehicle sales across segments in three out of those six months.

On the market share side, the Creta now claimed to occupy more than 31 per cent of the mid-size SUV space, according to internal industry numbers quoted by the company. Another indicator of its shifting buyer base is the growing share of first-time buyers, which increased from 12 per cent in 2020 to 29 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, sunroof-equipped variants accounted for around 70 per cent of sales in the first half of 2025—signaling a trend toward more feature-rich variants in the segment.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Which SUV suits you better?

The Creta's consistent performance happens at a time when consumer preferences from mid-size SUVs have evolved significantly. The company informed that customers are more willing towards features like panoramic sunroofs, connected technology, and varied powertrains. The segment itself is more congested, with rivals providing capable alternatives across price points.

Global reach

Beyond the domestic market, the Creta is also exported to more than 13 countries, with 2.87 lakh units having been shipped from India till date. The model presently comes in petrol, diesel, turbo-petrol, and electric engines, and features manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: